Raymond James Reiterates “$57.00” Price Target for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

