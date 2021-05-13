Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $57.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.58.

WPM stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,092.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

