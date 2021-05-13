Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $58.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $496,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,177 shares of company stock worth $4,406,501. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.