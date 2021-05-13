Truist Securiti Weighs in on Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Energizer in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

ENR stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

