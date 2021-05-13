AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE APP opened at $52.25 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

