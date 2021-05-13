Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.83.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $32.91 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $139,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $174,680.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,033 shares of company stock worth $32,516,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

