CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CEIX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $13.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $451.15 million, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,385,000 after buying an additional 621,038 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 194,771 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.