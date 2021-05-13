CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $13.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $451.15 million, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

