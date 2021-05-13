Evercore ISI Upgrades Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to Underperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

