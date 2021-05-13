Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $32.91 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $139,051.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $402,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 765,033 shares of company stock valued at $32,516,100 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.