GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.00.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$52.02 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$28.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 24.54.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$382.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

