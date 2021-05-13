FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

