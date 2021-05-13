Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) vs. Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Critical Contrast

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics -23.91% -31.98% -17.94%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rackspace Technology and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 0 11 1 3.08 Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus price target of $27.95, indicating a potential upside of 52.92%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $132.17, indicating a potential upside of 48.09%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Cardlytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics $210.43 million 13.94 -$17.14 million ($0.75) -119.00

Rackspace Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardlytics.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Cardlytics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

