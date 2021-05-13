Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Up to $39.31

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $41.70. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 2,087 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,428,000 after purchasing an additional 287,727 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $4,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 111,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,658,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

