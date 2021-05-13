Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Up to $24.73

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.73, but opened at $25.32. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 7,870 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.
In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
About Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.
Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.