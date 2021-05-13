Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Up to $24.73

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.73, but opened at $25.32. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 7,870 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

