Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.41

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

DSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $39.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,124,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $16,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $8,776,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $8,392,000.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

