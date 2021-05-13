The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $107.74 and last traded at $105.86, with a volume of 4589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Progressive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Progressive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Progressive by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

