Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Lowered to $1.40

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 64.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

