Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

