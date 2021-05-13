TD Securities Raises Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target to $15.50

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $330.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.