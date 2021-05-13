Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Cut to $3.80

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

CWBHF stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

