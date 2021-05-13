Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $80.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

XEC opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 330,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $10,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

