TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Financial Survey

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Amyris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $6.35 million 7.60 -$2.30 million N/A N/A Amyris $152.56 million 20.67 -$242.77 million ($2.72) -3.98

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amyris.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Amyris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions 29.08% 78.06% 48.96% Amyris -223.41% N/A -149.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of Amyris shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Amyris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Amyris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Amyris 0 0 5 0 3.00

Amyris has a consensus target price of $17.87, indicating a potential upside of 65.16%. Given Amyris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amyris is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Amyris beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility. The company also offers SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90-Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System; and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination. In addition, it provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. The company manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. Its products and services are used in pharmaceutical companies, clean rooms, hospitals and medical facilities, ambulances, bio-safety labs, tissue and blood labs, pharmaceutical labs, vivariums, research universities military and government agencies, office buildings, schools, athletic facilities, single-family homes and multi-unit residences, cruise ships, schools, and entertainment establishments; patient medical transport airline, hospitality, and transportation industries; and cannabis market. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc., a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company operates under the Amyris, Biofene, Biossance, Pipette, Purecane, and No Compromise trademarks. Amyris, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with the Infectious Disease Research Institute to advance a novel ribonucleic acid vaccine platform, including accelerating the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

