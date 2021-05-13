$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Neovasc posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year sales of $3.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.50 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $30.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the first quarter worth $434,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

