Financial Contrast: First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) vs. East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of East West Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Community Bankshares and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 24.23% 8.11% 1.19% East West Bancorp 31.05% 11.80% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Community Bankshares and East West Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 East West Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71

First Community Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.17%. East West Bancorp has a consensus target price of $95.14, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Community Bankshares and East West Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $128.65 million 4.07 $38.80 million $2.20 13.56 East West Bancorp $2.09 billion 5.03 $674.03 million $4.84 15.33

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats First Community Bankshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 branches, including 18 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of January 28, 2021, it operated approximately 120 locations in the United States and Greater China; full-service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

