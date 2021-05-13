Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Scotiabank

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVCF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NUVCF opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.47.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

