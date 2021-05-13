FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,267.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.