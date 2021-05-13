UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $60.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

