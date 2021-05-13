Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 62,903 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 976,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 150,217 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 1.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 970,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Manitex International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 937,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 81,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 325,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

