Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LUNMF. UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.