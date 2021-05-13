Sutro Biopharma, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.17). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STRO. Truist upped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.02 million, a PE ratio of -225.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,130 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.