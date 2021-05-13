Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 176,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

