G.Research Weighs in on EnPro Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Investment analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.40. G.Research also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $96.16.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

