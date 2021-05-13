Analysts Set Expectations for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report released on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$231.69 million during the quarter.

