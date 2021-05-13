YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.87.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $81.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89. YETI has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

