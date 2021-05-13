The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $323.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $323.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.

EL stock opened at $290.07 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.42. The stock has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 176.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

