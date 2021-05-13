Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,967.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,109.13.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,713.34 on Monday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,682.44 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,797.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,952.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cable One by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

