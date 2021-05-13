Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $1.30 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 140.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth about $47,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth about $43,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,500,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

