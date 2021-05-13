Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brother Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

BRTHY opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

