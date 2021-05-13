Head to Head Review: Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hempstract and PHX Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

PHX Minerals has a consensus target price of $2.82, suggesting a potential downside of 8.85%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Hempstract.

Profitability

This table compares Hempstract and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempstract N/A N/A N/A PHX Minerals -78.94% 3.78% 2.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hempstract and PHX Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PHX Minerals $28.97 million 2.39 -$23.95 million $0.05 61.80

Hempstract has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PHX Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Hempstract has a beta of -7.81, indicating that its share price is 881% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Hempstract on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

