Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $15.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.26 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,691 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $299.69 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $144.51 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.94, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.38 and a 200-day moving average of $284.70.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.