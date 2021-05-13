Analyzing First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Mid Bancshares and Columbia Banking System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Columbia Banking System 0 4 0 0 2.00

First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.33%. Columbia Banking System has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Columbia Banking System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $205.74 million 3.68 $47.94 million $2.87 14.62 Columbia Banking System $627.13 million 4.72 $194.45 million $2.68 15.38

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 21.63% 8.05% 1.05% Columbia Banking System 22.90% 6.35% 0.94%

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats First Mid Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 63 banking centers in Illinois and 1 office in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business administration; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions that include financial planning services, such as asset allocation, net worth analysis, estate planning and preservation, education funding, and wealth transfer; insurance solutions, which include long-term care, and life and disability insurance; individual retirement solutions comprising retirement planning, retirement income strategies, and traditional and roth individual retirement accounts; and business solutions, which comprise business retirement plans, key person insurance, business succession planning, and deferred compensation plans to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, investment, and administrative trust services, such as personal and special needs trusts, estate settlement services, and investment agency and charitable management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 145 branches. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.