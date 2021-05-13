Desjardins Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $1.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from $0.80 to $1.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bombardier from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.67.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.71 on Monday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

