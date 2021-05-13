HSBC Upgrades Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to “Hold”

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of -244.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $565.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.20 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

