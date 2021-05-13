adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADDYY. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $173.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.82, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.34 and a 200-day moving average of $168.53.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

