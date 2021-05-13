St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $541.00

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 541 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 1452725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 537 ($7.02).

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 393.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89.

In other news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi purchased 13,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

