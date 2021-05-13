Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $477.02

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 477.02 ($6.23) and traded as high as GBX 479.80 ($6.27). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.14), with a volume of 30,356 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 477.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 402.06. The firm has a market cap of £94.35 million and a PE ratio of 17.03.

In other news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 8,000 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60), for a total value of £40,400 ($52,782.86).

About Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

