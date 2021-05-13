Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.45. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 32,977 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

About Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA)

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.