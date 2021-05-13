XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.19

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.19 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 49.50 ($0.65). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 51.70 ($0.68), with a volume of 290,373 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.97. The stock has a market cap of £135.76 million and a PE ratio of 258.50.

XLMedia Company Profile (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

