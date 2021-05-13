Synaptics (SYNA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

4/30/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

4/27/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

4/13/2021 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

3/29/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $129.00.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $146.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

